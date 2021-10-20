CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

The global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. Increasing government initiatives regarding...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Solar Power Products Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Solar Power Products Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ABENGOA SOLAR, ACCIONA ENERGIA, Orano, BORREGO SOLAR SYSTEM, BRIGHTSOURCE ENERGY, CANADIAN SOLAR, ESOLAR, EVERGREEN SOLAR, FIRST SOLAR, GINTECH ENERGY, KYOCERA SOLAR, LDK SOLAR, MOSER BAER, MOTECH, NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES, NOVATEC SOLAR, RENESOLA, SCHOTT SOLAR, SHARP & SIEMENS etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market May Set New Growth Story with Enercon, Siemens, GE

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Direct-Drive Wind Power Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Enercon, Siemens, GE, Goldwind & XEMC Windpower etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Internet of Things (IoT) integration Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Global IoT Integration Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.29 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 27.4%, throughout the forecast period. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Segments#Market Research#Market Segmentation#Key Market#Irrigation System#Emergen Research#Swot#Lindsay Corporation#The Toro Company#Valmont Industries#Rain Bird Corporation#Hunter Industries#Netafim#Hydropoint Data Systems
Las Vegas Herald

Power Rental Systems Market is Thriving Worldwide with Aggreko, Caterpillar, United Rentals, Hertz

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Power Rental Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aggreko, Caterpillar Inc, APR Energy, United Rentals, Hertz, Atlas Copco AB, Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V., Cummins Inc, Kohler Co & Power Electricals Limited etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Flat Glass Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast

The demand for flat glass across multiple end-use industries is expected to surge in the coming years. This rise in demand will boost revenue growth of the global flat glass market, which is projected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 89 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2025, up from an estimated US$ 58 Bn by 2017 end. This is reflective of a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the eight year forecast period 2017 – 2025. To study the performance of the global flat glass market over this eight year period, Persistence Market Research recently conducted an in-depth study of the global market and published the findings in a new report titled 'Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017–2025).' Besides the value and volume projections, the report highlights the factors expected to impact the growth of the global flat glass market during the period 2017 to 2025.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Shea Butter Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the shea butter market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the shea butter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-5%. In this market, raw and unrefined shea butter is the largest segment by product type, whereas cosmetics and personal care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high rate of adoption of shea butter products among various end users, and rising demand for cosmetic products that contain natural ingredients such as shea butter.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Carotenoids Market Size, Growth, Trends, Dynamic Demand, Top Companies, Revenue, Share and Regional Forecast to 2028

The global carotenoids market is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Carotenoids are the type of phytonutrients found in the cells of a wide variety of plants, algae, and bacteria. These phytonutrients help plants absorb light energy for use in photosynthesis. Carotenoids are essential anti-oxidants that play a significant role in animal health and reproduction. Carotenoid-containing foods are generally red, yellow or orange.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Lead Battery Recycling Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report Forecasts, 2021-2028

Global Lead Battery Recycling Market report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive analysis of the Lead Battery Recycling market with regards to market share, market size, revenue growth, trends and demands, drivers and restraints, business landscape, regional bifurcation, and competitive scenario. Market Insights:. Power is among the most...
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Mineral Sand Market Consumer Needs, Trends And Drivers Analysis

Mineral sand industry involves mining and processing of titanium dioxide and zircon products such as ilmenite, rutile and upgraded TiO2products of synthetic rutile and slag. Both titanium dioxide and zircon have different properties and have distinct end-users. Titanium dioxide is used as whitening pigment in paper processing, plastics and paints and coatings. Titanium dioxide is also used in welding flux wire cord and titanium metal. Zircon is used in production of ceramic tiles.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Competitive Landscape And Application Development Analysis

Redispersible Polymer Powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene. Redispersible Polymer Powder is produced in two stages. In the first stage, water-based emulsion polymerization technology is used to convert various monomers to liquid dispersion.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Keto Foods Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Nestle, Danone, Ancient Nutrition

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Keto Foods Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Nestle, Danone, Ancient Nutrition, Zenwise Health, Ample Foods, Pruvit, BPI Sports, Perfect Keto, Zenith Nutrition, Keto and Company & The Sola Company etc.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Water-Based Adhesive Market Projected To Reach Approximately USD 23.35 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Water-based adhesives mainly used to bond dissimilar substrates in various application such as paper & packaging, tapes & labels, woodworking, building & construction, and automotive & transportation. Demand for water-based adhesives is expected to gain traction owing to its significant properties such as flexibility, low cost, quick set, and strong bonds the demand for the water-based adhesive market is anticipated to dominate the water-based adhesive market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Yeast Market Trends, Share, Impact COVID-19 and Size to Reach USD 8.05 Billion in 2028

The Global Yeast Market size is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the key factors driving global yeast market revenue growth include rising demand for and production of bakery products such as biscuits, cookies, pizza, bread, cakes etc., rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, and increasing spending on healthy organic foods. Yeast is a type of single-celled fungi. Yeast is a good source of protein, vitamin B, and minerals such as selenium, chromium, zinc, copper, and others. Yeasts can be found on plant surfaces and in soils as well as are frequently found in sugary mediums such as fruits and flower nectar.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Research Report 2021, Business Size, Segment by Type, Regions and End User, Trend Analysis | Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

The research report on the Healthcare Cloud Computing market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The global healthcare cloud computing market is estimated to expand significantly in the near future, due to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services. Rising demand for cloud technology in healthcare facilities and growing use of cloud techniques for cost cuts in the healthcare industry are expected to boost the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market along with crucial statistical data about the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Analytics Market to 2020 - by Company, Country, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase - Emergen Research

The study on the Global Healthcare Analytics Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Healthcare Analytics market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Specialty Malt Market Share and Growth Analysis Till 2028 | Industry Trends, Scope and Forecast

The Specialty Malt Market is expected at USD 2,615.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,950.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020. Malting is that the process of converting barley or other cereal grains into malt for application in brewing, distilling, or in foods and takes place in malting, sometimes called a malt house. Malt extract is often utilized in the brewing of beer. The drying step stops the sprouting, but the enzymes remain active thanks to the low temperatures utilized in base malt production.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Decorative Laminates Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players

In terms of volume, the global decorative laminates market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2017-2025. According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research titled "Decorative Laminates Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)," manufacturers of decorative laminates are focusing on the introduction of new application specific product offerings in order to better address the specific requirements of customers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Printing Inks Market To Reach US$ 28 Bn By The End Of The Year 2025

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled 'Printing Inks Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)' studies the performance of the global printing inks market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global printing inks market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the estimates, the global printing inks market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 18 Bn by the end of the year 2017 and is poised to touch a value of just under US$ 28 Bn by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Caps and Closures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028

Reports and Data sheds light on the market scope, potential, and performance perspective of the Global caps and closures market size by carrying out an extensive market analysis. The global Caps and Closures market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy