Smart Education & Learning Market is Going to Boom | Blackboard, IBM, Microsoft

The demand for flat glass across multiple end-use industries is expected to surge in the coming years. This rise in demand will boost revenue growth of the global flat glass market, which is projected to reach a valuation of more than US$ 89 Bn by the end of the forecast period in 2025, up from an estimated US$ 58 Bn by 2017 end. This is reflective of a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the eight year forecast period 2017 – 2025. To study the performance of the global flat glass market over this eight year period, Persistence Market Research recently conducted an in-depth study of the global market and published the findings in a new report titled 'Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Forecast (2017–2025).' Besides the value and volume projections, the report highlights the factors expected to impact the growth of the global flat glass market during the period 2017 to 2025.

