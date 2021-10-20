CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspberry Cane Borers - What You Can Do This Fall

Cover picture for the articleAuthor: Annie Klodd, Extension Educator - Fruit and Vegetable Production UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. Raspberry cane borer is an occasional pest of raspberries in Minnesota. I recently visited a farm in southeast Minnesota with a moderate infestation. This borer causes the growing tips of raspberry canes to wilt and fall...

Tips for garlic planting season

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. It's garlic planting season. Here are a few quick tips to guide you. We've seen mild fall conditions across the state this year, and the first frost date is significantly delayed. The standard recommendation is to plant one to two weeks after the first killing frost, which typically falls in late September in northern Minnesota, and early October in southern Minnesota. Planting too early can lead to frost damage if the shoot emerges above the soil before winter. So, should you wait to plant? I asked a few colleagues to weigh in, and the general consensus was: No. Stick to the typical planting schedule, which means plant soon if you haven't done so already! Adding a thick layer of straw mulch sill help to keep your plants insulated through the winter. This will be particularly important if you see the shoots poking through the soil before a hard frost comes.
Popular Fall Activities You Can Do At These Black-Owned Farms

It's one of the best times of the year, fall! Temperatures are cooling down and the leaves are changing colors. Autumn is a great time to get cozy outdoors and appreciate the change in seasons. From apple picking and haunted attractions to hayrides, and more, here's a list of five...
