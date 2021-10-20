Rehabilitation Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants RehabCare, Niva Medical, Physiotherapy Associates

The Global Yeast Market size is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the key factors driving global yeast market revenue growth include rising demand for and production of bakery products such as biscuits, cookies, pizza, bread, cakes etc., rising consumption of alcoholic beverages, and increasing spending on healthy organic foods. Yeast is a type of single-celled fungi. Yeast is a good source of protein, vitamin B, and minerals such as selenium, chromium, zinc, copper, and others. Yeasts can be found on plant surfaces and in soils as well as are frequently found in sugary mediums such as fruits and flower nectar.

