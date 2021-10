Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for 10 tons of Demaiz pork and beef tamales a few days ago. The California company misbranded the products, as the USDA explained in a press release. The tamales contain an allergen the vendor did not list on the package. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) identified several variations of the pork and beef tamales that contain sesame. This ingredient can cause allergic reactions in some people. As a result, the agency...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 HOURS AGO