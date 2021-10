The Wyoming State Legislature has voted to hold a special session to combat federal vaccine mandates, but another obstacle remains. When results of the vote came in Thursday evening, there were 36 lawmakers in the House and 18 in the Senate in favor of the special session, clearing the majority that was needed in each chamber (The Senate currently has 30 members, while the House currently has 59).

