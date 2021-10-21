CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BancorpSouth (BXS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HNI Corp. (HNI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Revenue Tops Consensus

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.53, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $2.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $517.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $506.75 million. Full-Year 2021 Guidance:. MSCI's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 ("Full-Year 2021") is based on assumptions...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIT Group (CIT) Tops Q3 EPS by 76c

CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.76 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $432 million versus the consensus estimate of $447.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. GUIDANCE:. HealthStream sees FY2021 revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Xerox Corp. (XRX) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Trims FY Revenue Guidance

Xerox Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.48, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GUIDANCE:. Xerox Corp. sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Shutterstock (SSTK) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c; Raises FY Outlook

Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.70, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.84 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPS (UPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

O-I Glass (OI) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c, Offers Q4 Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.58, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.51. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

