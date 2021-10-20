CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

CSX 3Q railroad profit jumps 32% as volume grows 3%

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0wVe_0cXTGSfb00

CSX delivered a 32% jump in third-quarter profit as the volume of goods it hauled increased even beyond last fall’s strong level.

The Jacksonville, Florida -based railroad said Wednesday that it made $968 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $736 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

Shipping volume was up 3% overall across CSX’s network. That came despite a 26% drop in automotive shipments as that industry struggles to maintain production because of the ongoing chip shortages. Agricultural shipments also slipped 5% but every other category of shipments was up in the quarter.

CSX's profits topped the 38 cents per share that the analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted.

The railroad said its revenue grew 24% from last year to $3.29 billion, driven by the volume growth. That also topped the $3.06 billion that analysts predicted.

CSX said it was maintaining its outlook for double-digit revenue growth this year even without the impact of its recent acquisition of Quality Carriers.

Last year, CSX and the other major railroads were hit with a sharp decline in shipments during the initial months of the coronavirus outbreak, followed by a surge that began in the second half of last year and continues today.

So the volume comparisons this quarter were tougher than earlier this year because last fall the economy was roaring back to life as restrictions related to the pandemic were being lifted.

The railroad is also dealing with supply chain problems that have been delaying shipments nationwide because of the backlog at ports and a shortage of truck drivers to deliver containers of goods to their final destinations.

“We are committed to helping our customers overcome the current supply chain challenges,” CSX CEO Jim Foote said.

The railroad has taken a number of steps to keep freight moving even though the shipping system overall remains clogged. For instance, CSX has created 13 overflow railyards to help store some of the shipping containers that are waiting to be delivered to warehouses and unloaded.

Foote said the railroad is still having trouble hiring enough workers — just as many businesses are — which is limiting how much freight CSX can handle.

“Everything seems to be stretched thin right now at a time when there is great demand for people to work and very few people that want to work,” Foote said.

But the economy continues to surge. Foote said most businesses tell the railroad that demand is strong but companies are having trouble meeting that demand because of the supply chain challenges.

Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau said the railroad's results were very strong given all the challenges it faces, including the clogged supply lines, the shortage of workers and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CSX is one of the nation's largest railroads, and it operates more than 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces.

Shares in CSX Corp. were up nearly 3% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

Comments / 1

Related
investing.com

UPS Jumps as Higher Volumes, Prices Boost Sales, Profit

Investing.com – United Parcel Service stock (NYSE: UPS ) traded 4.5% higher in Tuesday’s premarket as strong demand and price hikes took the delivery firm’s third-quarter sales and profit past expectations. The company also hiked guidance for annual adjusted operating margin by about 0.3 percentage point to around 13%, ahead...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Centene tops Q3 estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Centene Corp. beat estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance on Tuesday, . The St. Louis-based company posted net income of $584 million, or 99 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $568 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.26, ahead of the $1.24 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $32.4 billion from $29.1 billion, also ahead of the $31.6 billion FactSet consensus. Total operating expenses came to $31.9 billion, up from $28.2 billion a year ago. The company said its managed care membership rose 5% to 26.5 million. Its health benefits ratio climbed to 88.1% from 86.4% a year ago. The company is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.05 to $5.15 and revenue of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.11 and $124.8 billion. Shares were down 3.3% premarket but have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

CSX seeks to expand capacity by growing headcount

CSX has been hustling over the last nine months to increase employee headcount so that the Eastern U.S. railroad can meet existing and future capacity needs, its executives said late Wednesday in a third-quarter 2021 earnings call. “We’re clearly constrained. There was more business out there this quarter. There has...
Inside Indiana Business

Quarterly Profit Jumps for Anthem

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is reporting third quarter net income of $1.5 million, up from $222,000 during the same period last year. The health insurance provider says medical enrollment increased by 730,000 members during the quarter and 2.4 million year over year. Anthem is also reporting a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theedgemarkets.com

Schlumberger beats 3Q profit estimates as oilfield activity recovers

DENVER/BENGALURU (Oct 22): Top oilfield firm Schlumberger NV reported third-quarter (3Q) profit which beat Wall Street estimates on Friday and echoed a rival's forecast for a 20% increase in North American spending next year, as producers capitalise on a rebound in crude prices. Global oil prices have climbed nearly 64%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Aviation Week

Icelandair To Operate 15 737 MAXs By Summer 2022, Reports 3Q Profit

Icelandair has reported a third-quarter (Q3) net profit of $19.6 million despite the coronavirus delta variant negatively affecting September load factor figures and unit revenues. The carrier is looking into further additions of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet for the summer of 2022, which... Subscription Required. Icelandair To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Railroads#Volume#Factset#Quality Carriers#Railyards
theedgemarkets.com

OM Holdings' sarawak plant records higher 3Q production volumes

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): OM Holdings Ltd's ferroalloy smelter complex in Sarawak registered higher production volumes in the third quarter (3Q) ended Sept 30, 2021 compared with in 2Q ended June 30, 2021. The Australia-listed mining firm said its plant at Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu produced 33,453 tonnes of...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
techxplore.com

United Airlines scores 3Q profit as more travel returns

An improvement in customer travel levels helped United Airlines report a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday even as it pointed to higher jet fuel costs as the latest challenge facing the industry. The big US carrier said third-quarter capacity was down 23 percent compared with the 2019 period....
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

(AP) — United Airlines reported a $473 million profit for the third quarter thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped pay airline employees this past summer. The airline said Tuesday that bookings started to stabilize last month as the spike in COVID-19 cases eased. Still,...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy