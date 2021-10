When John Hughes died in 2009 at the age of 59 he had mostly been out of show business for more than a decade. He directed his last movie in 1991 and after a few projects he wrote and produced for Disney in the 1990s, his output all but stopped entirely. In his 1980s heyday, though, he was among the most prolific filmmakers in Hollywood, directing, writing or producing multiple movies almost every year from 1983 to 1990.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO