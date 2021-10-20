CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s time’: Fran Kelly to leave ABC RN Breakfast after 17 years at the helm

By Amanda Meade
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoI9G_0cXTFVLz00
Fran Kelly (L) with partner Marion Frith (R). Kelly has announced she is leaving ABC RN Breakfast Photograph: ABC/ Julia Holman

Fran Kelly is stepping down as RN Breakfast host after 17 years at the helm of the ABC’s agenda-setting news program.

An emotional Kelly told her listeners she loved the job, but the early mornings were getting to her and it was time for change.

A former ABC TV 7.30 political editor and European correspondent, Kelly will stay with the ABC and plans to cover the federal election and continue as co-host of the political podcast The Party Room.

She told listeners about her move shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

“I’ve got some breaking news too,” Kelly said. “I just want to let you all know that my days presenting RN Breakfast are coming to an end. After 17 years it’s time.

“This has been, as you can hear I think, an extremely difficult decision to make. I absolutely love this job. I am so passionate about what we do here on RN Breakfast for you and with you, every morning .

“I have given it my heart and soul, I really have and I really will keep doing it, I love it. But Breakfast hours are a hard taskmaster. So I am going to step aside from this role later in December. I gonna take a break and catch some sleep. You will see me next year around the ABC in the lead up to the election.”

She then thanked her team, before adding: “I can’t believe I’ve actually got those words out. In fact I have been dreading saying it out loud and making it real. RN Breakfast has been such a huge part of my life.

“I will miss it and I will miss you. As I say, it has been a privilege and an absolute joy. For now, until December let’s keep doing what we do here together for a little while longer.

“And that means at 28 minutes to eight it’s time for the weather.”

Politicians, fellow journalists, ABC colleagues and listeners were quick to pay tribute to Kelly after her announcement.

