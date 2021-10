PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One man is dead after an accidental explosion in a barn at Connor Farm located just outside of Stanley. Stanley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Pettit said the fire department was called out to Phoebe Lane on Sunday just before noon for reports of an explosion. When first responders arrived, they found 38-year-old Kevin Conner deceased from injuries in the explosion. Investigators found evidence that Connor was working with a 120 gallon propane tank. The force of the explosion caused extensive damage to the building. Witnesses say the boom was heard and felt from several miles away. Connor’s body has transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy. Sheriff’s Office investigators were assisted by the Virginia State Police Arson/Bomb Squad. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Connor family, in their time of tragic loss,” The Page County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

STANLEY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO