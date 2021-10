The inspiration behind Damon Albarn’s upcoming solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, started when he was just a child. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the British musician, who is gearing up for the release of the effort on November 12, detailed his fascination with Iceland, admitting that it was childhood dreams, where he levitated over black sand, only to discover that the location was real during a National Geographic TV special. “I realized that might have been the place I was dreaming of,” he told the outlet. “And so I went there and fell in love with the place.”

