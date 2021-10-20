CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Justice for Gabby’: Protesters chant as FBI reveal human remains found next to Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Protesters repeatedly chanted “Justice for Gabby” as the FBI revealed it would take some time to confirm whether human remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to Brian Laundrie .

The FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Tampa office, Michael McPherson, said the remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday were located next to a backpack and notebook belonging to Mr Laundrie .

Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here .

“The team will be on the scene for several days,” Mr McPherson said, adding that law enforcement were working “diligently” to confirm the identity of the remains.

After the brief news conference, supporters of Ms Petito began chanting “Justice for Gabby” as Mr McPherson walked away from the cameras.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have been searching the the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park since articles belonging to Mr Laundrie had been located by his parents Chris and Roberta on Wednesday morning.

At the press conference on Wednesday afternoon held at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park close to where the remains were found, Mr McPherson called Mr Laundrie a “person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito”.

The case has been ruled a homicide by the Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, and this is believed to be the first time her death has been described as murder by a law enforcement official.

“Earlier today, investigators found what appears to be human remains, along with personal items such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” Mr McPherson said.

“These items were found in an area that up until recently had been under water.

“Our evidence response team is on the scene using all available forensic resources to process the area.

“It’s likely the team will be on the scene for several days. I know you have a lot of questions, but we don’t have all the answers yet.

“We are working diligently to get those answers for you.”

Mr McPherson paid tribute to the numerous agencies who have been assisting in the search.

“Complex investigations such as this cannot be accomplished by one agency alone.”

Mr McPherson said the area would be closed to the public for some time, and asked people to stay away.

“This is an active and high level investigation, and we ask the public to maintain their distance from any law enforcement personnel for the safety of the public and to protect the integrity of our work.”

He directed all future inquiries to the FBI’s Denver office, which has been leading the investigation into Ms Petito’s death.

They told The Independent they had no further comment.

Mr Laundrie is the sole “person of interest” in the death of his girlfriend Ms Petito, whose remains were found on 19 September in Wyoming.

A coroner ruled her death a homicide by manual strangulation, and said her remains had been at the location for 3-4 weeks before being found.

maggrand.com

Gabby Petito’s mom fires back after Brian Laundrie’s lawyer issues statement on autopsy report

Gabby Petito’s mom slammed Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, after he called Gabby Petito’s death a “tragedy” on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed that Gabby’s homicide was caused by “manual strangulation.”. Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, approximately four weeks after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Claim Tourist’s Video Showed Her ‘Holding Hands’ With Brian Laundrie at Zion National Park

The reach of Gabby Petito’s case goes far beyond her communities in New York and Florida. In fact, the case has attracted the attention of criminal justice professionals, media, and internet sleuths alike. In this digital age and with Gabby’s dreams of becoming a top “van life” vlogger, onlookers continue combing through her public profiles in the hopes that they may contain a sliver of information leading to the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie’s Last Conversation With Parents Revealed

Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito, had indicated that he was going for a hike during the last conversation he had with his parents on Sept. 13, according to the family’s attorney. During an interview with East Idaho News on Friday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Why the Gabby Petito case could take a big turn today

The Gabby Petito case will take another turn Tuesday as authorities will reveal new details about the young woman’s autopsy report. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will give new details on what happened to Petito. He will speak at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Mountain time (2:30 pm EDT) about Petito’s autopsy report, according to CNN. Blue will have a question-and-answer session after the press conference.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito’s Stepfather Describes How He Identified Her After Police Found Her Dead in National Park

Gabby Petito’s stepfather was the first person to receive the news that her body was found in a national park, thousands of miles away from home. Stepdad Jim Schmidt was in Wyoming on September 19, searching for 22-year-old Gabby when he got a call from the police, who told him that a body had been found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Chicago

What You Might Have Missed in the Gabby Petito Autopsy Results

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said Gabby Petito died by manual strangulation sometime in late August. Forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan says Petito's autopsy appears to have been conducted by a very thorough team. Hear the full conversation by downloading the News 4 Debrief podcast wherever you listen. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
