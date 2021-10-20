CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

 7 days ago
SEWARD COUNTY—Fire crews spent overnight battling a large grass fire in rural Seward County. The fire burned over 100 acres and...

Hays Post

Carbon monoxide poisoning: 5 critically injured in SW Kansas

FORD COUNTY—A recent incident involving Carbon Monoxide occurred in Dodge City and left 5 people fighting for their lives, according to a report from the Dodge City Fire Department. Early Monday, fire crews, police and EMS responded to an address in Dodge City where they found several people unconscious and...
Hays Post

One hospitalized after fire damages two Kansas homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Eight people in two separate homes escaped safely after a fire early Monday in Topeka. One was later taken to the hospital. Just before 2a.m. fire crews responded to a house fire at 218 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. As they arrived,...
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

CASS COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Cass County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Shaw M. Espey, 21, Luisburg, Kansas, was westbound on MO 2 just west of Groh Road. The driver attempted to overtake...
Hays Post

Kansas sheriff's office IDs deputy who died in 2-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A Kansas sheriff's deputy died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 marked law enforcement 2006 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 44-year-old Deputy Stephen Evans was southbound on U.S.77 just north of NW 50th. The deputy pulled...
Hays Post

7 dead in crashes on Kansas highways over past three days

REPUBLIC COUNTY—It was a deadly weekend on Kansas highways. First responders worked seven fatal accidents across the state over the past three days. Just after 11a.m. Friday in Republic County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford van driven by Calvin L. Ricketts, 62, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 81 six miles north of Belleville.
Hays Post

Russell FD responds to garage and house fire Sunday

RUSSELL — At 8:43 p.m. Sunday, the Russell Fire Department was paged for a structure fire involving a garage and a residence at 1709 N. Maple in Russell. First-arriving fire personnel observed a garage that was fully engulfed and the back southeast corner of the residence on fire. The residence next door was also taking damage due to the extreme heat.
Hays Post

Man wanted for bank robberies captured after Kan. fuel theft

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with multiple crimes including bank robbery. Just before 8:30a.m. Monday, a Lyon County resident called in a theft of fuel from Road 110 and South Highway 99, according to Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh. The suspect’s vehicle was described as...
Hays Post

Hays PD activity report, Oct. 21-24

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and conducted 14 traffic stops Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, according to the HPD Activity Log. Driving Under the Influence--500 block Main St, Hays; 2:12 AM. MV Accident-City Street/Alley--2200 block General Custer Rd, Hays; 7:33 AM. Animal Call--700 block E 6th St,...
Hays Post

Police find Kansas felon with pickup reported stolen in July

Police arrested a Kansas man Tuesday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a a pickup stolen from a Salina business in July. On Tuesday, an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet pickup at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 N. 11th Street in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Hays Post

Severe weather possible in western Kan. on Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting severe weather Tuesday evening that could bring high winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Hays and Ellis County is on the western edge of the projected severe weather. The NWS is forecasting the storms starting around the U.S. 283 corridor and...
Hays Post

Police: Kansas teen admits setting fire in occupied apartment

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the Osage Apartment complex, 100 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, for a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, 18-year-old Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister...
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas homicide suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Kansas released a photo of a woman who is suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky.
Hays Post

Update: Motorcyclist captured in Kansas after 2 state chase

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement are investigating a Texas man on charges after a two state pursuit. Just before 4p.m. Friday, Nebraska authorities notified the Jackson County Kansas Sheriff’s office of a pursuit with a motorcycle with in Richardson County, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The pursuit continued into Brown County,...
Hays Post

One dead, 3 hospitalized after violent Ellis Co. crash

ELLIS COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 3a.m. Sunday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Dalton Charles Hall, 20, Savoy, Illinois, was westbound on 8th Street at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to obey the stop sign...
Hays Post

Landlord in KC stabbed tenant to death in dispute over heating home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City landlord has been charged in the stabbing death of one of his tenants, apparently after an argument over heating at the victim's residence. Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordon McBeth, 44, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death on Friday at a home in northern Kansas City.
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

