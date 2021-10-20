CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Shadow Profiles: You can’t run from Facebook

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 6 days ago

Facebook shadow profiles aren’t new news. In fact, it was reported at least 3-years ago that the company used shadow profiles to inventory non-Facebook users. So why are we writing about it now? Well, you’d be surprised at how many people still do not know about shadow profiles. Creating more content...

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mewe
People

Senator Posed as 13-Year-Old Girl on Instagram to Reveal 'Dark Places' Teens Can Go with a 'Finsta'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal discussed his office's research during a hearing about the effects social media can have on young people's mental health and well-being. A quick glance at Sen. Richard Blumenthal's verified Instagram account shows he knows how to take a selfie. But to find out what it's like for a 13-year-old girl to use the social media app, he and his staff created a fake account and posed as one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
azbigmedia.com

10 apps where people are scammed the most in 2021

A study ranks the 10 apps where people are being scammed the most in 2021 and Facebook came in at No. 1. A record $4.2 billion was lost to online scams in 2020 and Arizona is the No.16 most-scammed state with victims losing 72 million. Scammers have grown more sophisticated...
INTERNET
New York Post

A name change can’t erase the evil Facebook released

Mark Zuckerberg emerged from his walk-in T-shirt closet last week to make a stunning announcement: Facebook will be changing its name. And while we don’t yet know what the new name will be, I think I may be able to help here. How about this: Boomerware? Or in keeping with Silicon Valley’s penchant for trendy misspellings: LyfeSuck? Or instead of a name, there’s just the sound of Rome burning?
INTERNET
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
theridgewoodblog.net

Facebook AI systems will see, hear, and remember everything you do

Ridgewood NJ, Ego4D is a research project at Facebook that is using first-person video data to train AI to develop skills such as episodic memory, forecasting, and audio-visual diarization. It could result in AI systems that can remember who said what when and answer questions such as ‘where did I leave my keys?’. Facebook stresses that this is a research project rather than a commercial development. It partnered with 13 universities to record 3,205 hours of first-person footage for researchers to use to train AI systems.
INTERNET
Wired

Facebook Can't Hide Its Problems Behind a New Name

When Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook, in 2004, it was a mere directory of students at Harvard: The Face Book. Two decades, 90 acquisitions, and billions of dollars later, Facebook has become a household name. Now it wants a new one. Zuckerberg is expected to announce a new name for the...
INTERNET
Houston Chronicle

Dwight Silverman: Facebook is despicable. So why can't I quit?

Editor’s note: Dwight Silverman, the Chronicle’s long-time tech columnist returns with this column. Read him Wednesdays on houstonchronicle.com and Thursdays in the Houston Chronicle. When I watched Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s appearance on 60 Minutes earlier this month, and then saw her subsequent appearance before a congressional subcommittee, I figured...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Facebook Profile Name vs. Username: The Differences and What You Should Know

You may be wondering what the difference is between a Facebook profile name and username. There are quite a few differences that you should know about, especially if you're thinking of changing your name on Facebook. By the time you’re done reading this article, you’ll know the difference between a...
INTERNET
Fudzilla

Facebook admits that AI can’t stop hate speech

Social notworking site Facebook’s Guy Rosen, who has the unfortunate title of head of integrity, admitted that one in every 2,000 content views on Facebook still contained hate speech from April to June of this year. Rosen said that the figure was better than mid-2020 when one in every 1,000...
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook -- as well as of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns -- on the deep polarization of politics in the United States and on the mental health of some teenagers. But there have long been concerns over the social network's impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world, such as the massacre targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. This weekend the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook's presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
WORLD
The Independent

Facebook's language gaps weaken screening of hate, terrorism

As the Gaza war raged and tensions surged across the Middle East last May, Instagram briefly banned the hashtag #AlAqsa, a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, a flash point in the conflict. Facebook which owns Instagram, later apologized, explaining its algorithms had mistaken the third-holiest site in Islam for the militant group Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular Fatah party. For many Arabic-speaking users, it was just the latest potent...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy