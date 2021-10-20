CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley Issues Some Blame to 76ers for Ben Simmons Drama

Cover picture for the articleIf you were to start paying attention to Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers a few months ago, it would seem that the disgruntled player that's seeking a trade is totally in the wrong, and there is nobody else to point the finger to and place blame on. But...

The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
Yardbarker

Will 76ers finally lower their asking price for Ben Simmons?

The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appears like it has never been worse, which has led many to believe a trade involving the former first overall pick must be imminent. That is apparently not the case. The 76ers have had a high asking price for Ben Simmons...
NBA
WDBO

Simmons drama drags on for 76ers without a resolution

CAMDEN, N.J. — (AP) — This much is known: Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. But there’s no clear sign yet the All-Star guard is set to rescind his trade request and actually play for the 76ers. Even coach Doc Rivers — publicly, at least — says he’s unsure of...
NBA
FanSided

Why is Ben Simmons not playing in 76ers season opener?

Ben Simmons will not play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 NBA season opener at the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. With the 2021-22 NBA season officially tipping off on Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will not have All-Star Ben Simmons available on Wednesday night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
USA Today

What's next for Ben Simmons and the 76ers?

Ben Simmons and the 76ers are back together... sort of? Michael Sykes and Charles Curtis examine what's next for both parties in this currently awkward situation.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons back to practice with 76ers

Noah Levick: Ben Simmons was at practice today, is expected to speak with reporters tomorrow or Tuesday. #NBA column: Ben Simmons returned to practice with the #Sixers, who apparently still don’t know if they can count on him to play: bit.ly/3jab1hQ pic.twitter.com/9YcOaDVGdN – 5:30 PM. Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux. New @RealGM...
NBA
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons' beef with 76ers explained: A complete timeline of ongoing drama between both sides

If you've had a hard team keeping up with all the back-and-forth drama in the ongoing saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, fear not, we've got you covered. After missing all of training camp and preseason play, Simmons recently rejoined the Sixers, and now the two sides are tasked with figuring out how to move forward. In the meantime, here's a chronological look at all that has happened between Simmons and the Sixers since the beginning of the year.
NBA
NESN

Paul Pierce Points Out Obvious Amid Ben Simmons-76ers Drama

The ongoing Ben Simmons ordeal reached a new level of messy Tuesday. Simmons, who returned to Philadelphia last week with apparent reluctance, reportedly was thrown out of the 76ers’ latest practice. The star point guard, according to multiple reports, refused to enter a team drill despite multiple requests. Paul Pierce...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers believe Ben Simmons is faking injury, mental health issue

Ben Simmons appears unlikely to play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, but it sounds like the team feels strongly that he is fit to suit up. Simmons informed the Sixers on Thursday that he is experiencing tightness in his back. He was reportedly...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Inside Ben Simmons’ Suspension From Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Tuesday afternoon that the team had suspended 3x NBA All-Star Ben Simmons one game for conduct that is being described as “detrimental” to the team. Simmons, who just showed up to the team’s facility last week, will miss Philadelphia’s season-opener in New Orleans on Wednesday...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Ben Simmons, 76ers Accept 'Everyone Needs to Take Responsibility' amid Drama

Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reportedly had a breakthrough Friday in a team meeting. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Simmons spoke with head coach Doc Rivers and the entire team, including Joel Embiid, and "accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself." Charania added that...
