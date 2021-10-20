CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Impact of plant closing on IECC should be minimal

roblawnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shuttering of the former Ameren Energy power plant at Newton...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

On Nov. 1, no GM plants will be closed due to chip shortage

DETROIT (AP) — For the first time in eight months, the global shortage of computer chips won’t force General Motors to close any North American factories. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
DETROIT, AL
roblawnews.com

Macak new refinery head here

The Marathon Petroleum refinery in Robinson has a new general manager.Amy Macak was named as general... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wvlt.tv

Newport locals share reactions to Conagra plant closing

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Almost 215 people are without a job in Cocke Co. after major employer Conagra brands shut down production for the last time. The food plant has been around since the early 1900s and many living in Newport are sad to see it go. When it comes...
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A staple employer in the Newport community, Conagra Brands, ceased all production for the last time, Friday, Oct. 22. Approximately 215 jobs were impacted due to the termination of production at the plant, Senior Director of Conagra communications, Dan Hare said. “We informed employees many months...
NEWPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Power Plant#Iecc#Ameren Energy#Newton#Robinson Daily News
roblawnews.com

Growing giants in the land of pumpkins

Illinois grows lots of pumpkins. Some nurture giant ones.Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm in Minooka hosted... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
AGRICULTURE
News Channel Nebraska

Large plant in Jasper County to close by end of the year

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs. TPI Composites makes wind blade turbines for wind energy. Several media reports cite a notice on the state workforce development website saying the plant will lay off 710 workers by Dec. 31.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
advantagenews.com

Law will close all fossil fuel plants, offers training for displaced workers

The livelihoods of Illinois fossil fuel workers are on the chopping block after lawmakers passed a new law, but the measure tries to soften the blow. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, also known as CEJA, will close all fossil fuel plants by 2045, but lawmakers have tried to add provisions to help fossil fuel workers find training and transition to new jobs.
INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

Precision Impacts announces $1.7 million expansion at Ohio plant

Precision Impacts, an aluminum fabrication, finishing, and assembly manufacturer and subsidiary of Gayston Corp., has announced plans to add a new production line to its Miamisburg, Ohio, facility. This $1.7 million expansion of the 180,000-sq.-ft. plant is expected to create 41 jobs. The new line will produce a seamless aluminum...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Nature.com

Conditioned soils reveal plant-selected microbial communities that impact plant drought response

Rhizobacterial communities can contribute to plant trait expression and performance, including plant tolerance against abiotic stresses such as drought. The conditioning of microbial communities related to disease resistance over generations has been shown to develop suppressive soils which aid in plant defense responses. Here, we applied this concept for the development of drought resistant soils. We hypothesized that soils conditioned under severe drought stress and tomato cultivation over two generations, will allow for plant selection of rhizobacterial communities that provide plants with improved drought resistant traits. Surprisingly, the plants treated with a drought-conditioned microbial inoculant showed significantly decreased plant biomass in two generations of growth. Microbial community composition was significantly different between the inoculated and control soils within each generation (i.e., microbial history effect) and for the inoculated soils between generations (i.e., conditioning effect). These findings indicate a substantial effect of conditioning soils on the abiotic stress response and microbial recruitment of tomato plants undergoing drought stress.
AGRICULTURE
roblawnews.com

card shower

Weaver celebrates 92 years OBLONG — Bill F. Weaver turned 92 on Oct. 26. To help him celebrate, a ca... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
CBS Sacramento

Climate Insurance? California Department Of Insurance Releases Report to Re-Imagine Insurance

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Record fires. Record drought. Record Rain. And that’s just since August. With so many extremes hitting California, the state is now talking about Climate Insurance. The next disaster – combined with a lack of insurance that many can’t afford and is getting even more expensive – has the state considering a new community-based approach to lower risk, and make sure more people are protected against catastrophic weather events. “Climate insurance is about protecting people,” says a video released by the Department of Insurance alongside a report seeking to re-imagine insurance. One approach? Community-based insurance. “I think there’s...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

3M: Employee protest over vaccines not impacting South Dakota plants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 3M says an employee walkout and protest planned Monday over the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate hasn’t impacted its plants in South Dakota. Employees at 3M plants were reportedly set to protest nationwide on Monday over the mandate. According to the federal mandate put...
PROTESTS
roblawnews.com

Historical artifact workshop in Robinson Nov. 6

A vital part of Wabash Valley history is rapidly disappearing but area residents can help.The Centra... Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
perfumerflavorist.com

Mane Releases Plant-based Burger Sensory Impact Study

Mane releases study on the correlation between the ingredients used in plant-based. burgers and their impact on the sensory features of the end-product. After more than 12 months of research, the company has established the correlation between the ingredients used to make plant-based burgers and the resulting sensory features, designed to allow its food product designers to precisely adjust their formulas in order to be as close as possible to a beef-based burger.
FOOD & DRINKS
roblawnews.com

Ten new cases here

The number of new coronavirus cases here has dropped again with only 10 new cases reported by the Cr... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire: expert

A record number of sports matches are likely to be fixed in 2021 after the Covid pandemic "added fuel to the fire", an executive at one of the world's leading sports technology companies has told AFP. Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 100 sports federations and leagues, says it has detected more than 1,100 suspicious sports matches across the world since the pandemic started in April 2020.  "Overall in 2019 there were 880 sporting fixtures which were fixed."
SOCCER
roblawnews.com

Take time and do re-mapping the right way

It has been a foregone conclusion since the official US Census numbers were released in August that ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy