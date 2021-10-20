Hayes Man Arrested in Connection with October 19 Shooting in Bell City

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert to be Honored at Weekend Funeral Mass. From Louisiana State Police Headquarters, Baton Rouge, LA – The life and service of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert will be honored and celebrated at a Funeral Mass for family, friends, and public safety colleagues on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 am with visitation hours at the church from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The interment will follow the services at the Mausoleum behind the church. An additional visitation will be made available on Friday evening, October 15, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. The use of facemasks and social distancing will be required by all attendees.

