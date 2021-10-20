CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

BART to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

By Staff
climaterwc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBART’s Board of Directors voted to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Dec. 13. The decision passed with an 8-1 vote at the Board’s meeting Thursday despite opposition from a handful of...

climaterwc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

L & I Responds to WA Vaccine Mandate Rule Change Accusations

Over the weekend, news reports filtered out that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries had met in "secret" to create a new set of regulations. According to published reports, these new rules would allow Gov. Inslee to potentially extend his vaccine mandate to private businesses. Previously, we've only seen public workers such as WSP, medical, firefighters etc.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Brooklyn “Mob” Protests Vaccination Mandates As Deadlines Loom For Compliance At Work And Schools

In the next few weeks, government mandated vaccination requirements will hit their deadlines, requiring a “choose it or lose it” job decision for many workers, school kids, and municipal employees. The decision on whether to take an injection of the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines has already led many film and television teams, health care workers, retail and wholesale employees and media to leave their jobs. Tempers are growing short. Today, in Brooklyn, a crowd of several hundred described in one news account as a “mob” gathered outside Barclays Center, the home of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team. They chanted...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bart#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Labor Unions#Board Of Directors#L A Metro
San Francisco Chronicle

All BART employees must get vaccinated by Dec. 13 under new mandate

All BART employees will have to get vaccinated by Dec. 13 or risk being fired under a mandate approved by the agency’s Board of Directors. BART’s leadership will have to bargain over the mandate’s details with its labor unions, including what exemptions to include. But Thursday’s decision, passed on a 8-1 vote, was the result of an impasse for the Bay Area’s regional rail agency: Vaccination rates have stagnated since mid-September despite financial incentives and repeated efforts to encourage employees to get the shots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Californian

BART Board of Directors establishes COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

On Thursday, the BART Board of Directors voted to approve a policy requiring all BART employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 13. The policy states this decision was made out of the belief that BART has a duty to create a safe workplace that follows COVID-19 public health guidance and legal requirements in order to protect employees and members of the public using the services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy