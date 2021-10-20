CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Drought Eligible for Tax Break to Replace Animals

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Tax Commission says farmers and ranchers forced to sell livestock because of drought can get more time to replenish their herds and defer the tax. The Tax Commission announced eligible...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Southern Idaho Gas Prices Soar to Record Heights

One tenth of one penny! That’s all that separates the cost of unleaded regular in Hansen from four dollars a gallon. A member of our audience texted me today and explained he had seen $4.15 a gallon but didn’t explain the location. This has got to be rough on the locals in Hansen. It’s not exactly the wealthiest community in the valley, although. Many of the buyers are just passing through. If you work in Twin Falls you probably save anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a gallon by filling up before going home.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Meridian Man Hunting in South Hills Found Dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man reported overdue while hunting in the South Hills was found dead following an extensive search this past weekend by Twin Falls County authorities. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old man was found deceased inside his pickup at around midnight. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Dennie Kendall likely suffered a heart-related medical issue while out scouting for hunting spots.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Does Janice McGeachin Really Want to be Governor of Idaho?

I started to wonder after the Tesla. It was her parade car in the Rupert Independence Day parade. In rural Minidoka County. When I think of Tesla, I think of electric cars. When I think of electric cars, I think of wind and solar power. There’s currently a massive wind-power project proposed in Minidoka County. It’s not popular with the conservative voting bloc. If you’re going to be in a parade and you’re running for Governor of Idaho, how about a ’68 Cadillac convertible? Otherwise, the biggest tires you can find. At least she didn’t stop for tofu on the way home!
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Cow Elk Left to Waste Near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was shot and left to waste last week near Stanley. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the animal was discovered near the Joe's Gulch and Kelly Creek area on Friday, October 22, in Unit 36. Conservation officers said at the time there was an antlered hunt in progress, but no antlerless hunt. “Someone may have mistakenly thought they were aiming and shooting at a bull elk,” said Kyle Christiansen, Conservation Officer for Idaho Fish and Game. “Mistakes happen, but no attempt was made to report the mistake, as cell phone coverage is only a few miles away.” The elk looked like it had been shot from the road and no one tried to take any meat from the animal. Anyone with information can call the Idaho Fish and Game or Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
STANLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
State
Idaho State
City
Minidoka, ID
City
Gooding, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Business
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Twin Falls, ID
Industry
98.3 The Snake

Crash Blocking Traffic on Idaho 75 North of Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash is blocking Idaho Highway 75 several miles north of Shoshone. According to 511.idaho.gov, the traffic in both directions is at a standstill because of a crash that is blocking the roadway near West Magic Road at milepost 92, less than a mile south of the Blaine/Lincoln County line:
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Oregon Man Found Dead on Trail North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was found dead Sunday morning on a hiking trail north of Ketchum. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, said 59-year-old Robert Worling Wallace was discovered just off the Long Gulch Trail near Corral Creek Rd on Sunday at around 10:22 a.m. The sheriff's office characterized it as an unattended death until the cause of death can be determined. The man's vehicle, a black Toyota pickup, was found close by. The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play was involved in the death.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The Snake

Sinks, Toilets Smashed, Hagerman Rest Area Closed

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A rest area along U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman had to be shut down because of extensive vandalism recently. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the Hagerman Rest Area will be closed until further notice after three separate incidents of vandalism. “Our toilets, sinks and mirrors have been both stolen and destroyed beyond repair in the men’s and family assistance restrooms,” said Shawn Webb, ITD’s South-Central Idaho Facility Manager in a prepared statement. The cost of the damage is not yet known, but is believed to be extensive.
HAGERMAN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Animals#Ranchers#Klix#The Tax Commission#Internal Revenue Service
98.3 The Snake

North Canyon Network to Build Clinic in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The community of Twin Falls will have more options for medical care when a new clinic opens on the northeast side of town as a local healthcare provider expands services. North Canyon Network of Care said it has finalized the purchase of a piece of property on the corner of Pole Line Road and Eastland Avenue to construct a new clinic building. CEO J'Dee Adams said the current orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls experienced rapid growth and ran out of space quickly, "As space became limited, and growth continued, we started looking for land where we could construct a larger facility to grow our orthopedic clinic and bring additional healthcare services to the Twin Falls community," he said in a prepared statement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Last Day to Comment on Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Farm Oct. 20

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The final day to comment on a proposed 400 wind turbine project in the Magic Valley is October 20, Wednesday. The Bureau of Land Management extended the deadline for the Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Energy, includes a 1000 plus megawatt wind farm that will span Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties in an area south of Idaho Highway 24 between the communities of Shoshone and Minidoka. The company claims the project will generate more than 700 jobs during construction, have an $80 million tax impact for the state.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
IRS
98.3 The Snake

BOO: The Scariest Things About Living In Twin Falls Idaho

It is spooky season, Mwha ha ha ha!!! Living in Idaho is a treat, but there are some scary things about living in the area. Stick around, if you dare. The Dierkes Lake Monster - the horrifying monster that lives at the bottom of the lake in Twin Falls. Some people report that the monster makes the water glow green at night. It might come up from the bottom and touch your leg every now and then.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development Headed South

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The executive director for Southern Idaho Economic Development is headed to California for new employment. The College of Southern Idaho, which employs the SIED director, announced Connie Stopher stepped down to take a new position in Temecula, California in a similar position. Stopher has worked at SIED for nearly five years, her last day will be November 5. “As Board Chair, I applaud Connie’s efforts in leading SIED. As the economic development marketing organization in the Magic Valley, she led the very successful expansion of our social media presence, and rural Magic Valley development opportunities. She will be a great asset to her new organization,” said Dan Olmstead, the Chair of the SIED Board in a prepared statement.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Early Voting for Twin Falls, Surrounding Communities, Begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Early voting for the November 2, elections in Idaho is now open across the Magic Valley. Many County clerk offices are open for early voting and voters can also request an absentee ballot. If you plan on waiting until the November 2, election day and not sure where you vote at, got to voteidaho.gov to find out. Depending on where you live in the valley will determine what you will be voting for. Within the city of Twin Falls, you'll be electing two new city council members as the current incumbents are not seeking reelection. Seats 1 is being contested by five candidates, not including write-in candidates, while seat 5 is being contested by four candidates. In Buhl, voters will decide on a two-year supplemental levy totaling $800,000 to help ongoing operations and maintenance; voters will also decide on two board of trustees positions. Elections in Hollisterwill determine a new mayor and city council seat. For full details on elections in Twin Falls County, visit the sample ballot page on their website.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Aren’t We Having Open-Air Cremations In Idaho?

I've been following this story in Maine where a nonprofit group is trying to get open-air cremations legalized as another option for saying goodbye to our loved ones. While movement on the proposal has halted in the past six months, the idea does appear to offer some benefits. When most...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

New Manure to Natural Gas Facility to Built at Wendell Dairy

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A new plant to convert animal waste to natural gas is set to be built in Wendell beginning in November. The Idaho Dairymen's Association announced Shell Oil Products US plans to construct dairy manure to renewable natural gas (RNG) plant on the Bettencourt Dairy. The plant, Shell Downstream Bovarius, is expected to produce about 400,000 MMBtu of RNG, or biomethane, a year. The gas produced at the facility can be used interchangeably with conventional natural gas, which can be burned in vehicles that use natural gas. Shell already successfully operates a similar anaerobic digestion facility in Junction City Oregon that uses locally sourced manure to make RNG. "Shell's Bovarius project in Wendell is part of our growing portfolio of RNG production and distribution assets supporting low-carbon intensity renewable compressed natural gas as fuel for heavy-duty, on-road transport," said Karel Kapoun, general manager, renewable natural gas at Shell Oil Products US, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a prepared statement. "It's a pleasure to do business in Idaho, where the dairy industry has demonstrated an eagerness to play a role in supporting decarbonization of on-road transport."
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Jay Inslee and Idaho’s Mike Simpson Join Hands on Dam Removal

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is a global warming alarmist, tree hugger, and granola eater. U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington is cut from the same cloth. They appear to be new best friends with Republican Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho. All three are potential dam busters. Simpson wants to remove...
98.3 The Snake

17 Super Scary Sounding Idaho Town Names

As we get closer to Halloween, just over two weeks away now, it seems like I'm looking for spooky themes and scary things where they wouldn't normally be. My mom is in town and we were talking about some of the weird names of towns in Idaho and I realized that Idaho has some scary-sounding places.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy