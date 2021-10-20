CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, LA

2 Arrested and 1 Wanted for Drive-By Shooting in Vinton

Calcasieu Parish News
 6 days ago
2 Arrested and 1 Wanted for Drive-By Shooting in Vinton. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 2 and is searching for 1 responsible for a drive-by shooting that happened on October 18 in Vinton. Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that on October...

