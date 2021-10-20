CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lane Johnson Limited in Return to Practice

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – Fletcher Cox put it best when asked about the return of Lane Johnson to practice on Wednesday.

“We all have real-life problems,” said the Eagles defensive tackle about the team’s Pro Bowl right offensive tackle. “We’re all human. I think sometimes people don’t realize. They think that we’re bulletproof. That’s the funny part about it, but we all have his back and look forward to seeing No. 65 on Sunday.”

It seems to be trending in that direction for Johnson, though head coach Nick Sirianni said prior to Wednesday’s practice that Johnson would be limited.

It has nothing to do with the ankle that saw Johnson pop up on the injury report prior to his battle with mental health issues that cost him the previous three games.

“We're taking that day by day,” said the coach. “Just really excited that he's back in the building, back with his teammates, and just super excited to see his face every day.”

Johnson, who turns to a 2-2 team preparing to play a 4-2 Raiders team in Las Vegas on Sunday, is simply being eased back into things due to the three-week layoff.

He was a late scratch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 3 and was away from the facility for an unspecified amount of time.

Johnson did not speak Wednesday and isn’t scheduled to talk this week as of now, though his teammates did.

"It’s bloody great to have Lane back," said OT Jordan Mailata. "He just brings this morale booster. It’s needed, especially how we’re going right now. I think just having Lane back, just having our brother back, man, means a lot to us, especially as an O-line but from a whole team perspective. Definitely that morale booster. Everybody missing him, glad we have him back, and he’s doing well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOYjZ_0cXSxjPA00

Mailata said that he is practicing playing both sides of the line this week, both left and right tackle.

"I’m just preparing to do whatever it takes for the team," he said. "Preparing both sides, so whatever happens on game day happens, but we’re making sure we cover all bases."

Sirianni said that Johnson's situation hopefully opens eyes for others who may potentially need mental health services.

“I think we're always aware of definitely mental health and issues like that just with the doctors that we have, with the trainers we have, with the people in the building here associated with mental health, too,’ said the coach. “Because we know that's an issue in our society right now, and we want to make sure we have the resources needed for our players for everything, not just on the field, but off the field as well.”

Johnson was getting reps at practice on Wednesday, and it would appear he is on track to play based on how things went, though it was difficult to tell what his conditioning level was like on a day where the temperature soared to 75 degrees under sunny skies in South Philadelphia.

“We deal with it, people go through it and I think we have to know that,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts about Johnson’s situation. “We have to know that and we have to evaluate and respect that. I have so much respect for Lane. Knowing that Everybody deals with something, I’m happy to see him back and OK.

“As a leader on the team, how do you handle when someone goes through a situation like that? You be supportive. Be supportive and give respect where it’s deserved. For a guy like Lane, everybody goes through something. So, me being a friend of his, I just want to be there for him and I’m happy that he’s OK and he’s back.”

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
EagleMaven

Lane Johnson's Status Remains Murky

PHILADELPHIA - A late scratch for last Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a personal matter, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is returning to Philadelphia today, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. Johnson, 31, was not back at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday morning, however, as the Eagles began preparations for their...
NFL
EagleMaven

Lane Johnson Out with Personal Matter

PHILADELPHIA – Right tackle Lane Johnson will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Johnson struggled with an ankle injury during the week, but that was not the reason he will miss the game after the team announced he is out dealing with a personal matter. The Eagles...
NFL
EagleMaven

Uncertainty Remains with Lane Johnson

If fans were hoping for a quick conclusion to the personal issue that forced Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson out of Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they didn't get in on Monday from head coach Nick Sirianni. “Like I said (Sunday), he's going through a personal...
NFL
EagleMaven

"More Relaxed" Andre Dillard Easing Pain of Not Having Lane Johnson

A sticker with Lane Johnson’s No. 65 made its way onto Nick Sirianni’s visor on Sunday, right next to numbers 55 and 56. That raised speculation that maybe this personal matter that has sidelined the Eagles’ right tackle for the last two games could be season-ending. That’s the case with No. 55 Brandon Graham and No. 56 Isaac Seumalo.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#South Philadelphia#American Football#Eagles#Pro Bowl#The Kansas City Chiefs
Pro Football Rumors

Lane Johnson returns to Eagles following time away to focus on mental health

Lane Johnson is back with the Eagles. On Monday, the right tackle announced that he is returning to the club after a three-week hiatus to focus on his mental health. “I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks,” Johnson said (Twitter link). “I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone.
NFL
EagleMaven

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: Offensive Line Speculation

It’s looking more and more like Lane Johnson will miss his second straight start while he irons out the personal matter that came up just a couple of hours prior to last week’s kickoff. The right tackle has yet to practice this week and hasn’t been seen on the ground...
NFL
Yardbarker

Evolved NFL Treats Lane Johnson with Compassion and Empathy

When you’re 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds with a personality and bank account as big as that body, few are going to entertain the thought that anxiety and depression could creep into the mix. That was the case, however, for Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who was forced to leave...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Eagles Injury Report: Derek Barnett upgraded, Lane Johnson still not practicing

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Tuesday in advance of their Week 6 Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Note that this report is once again merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a real practice. One player was...
NFL
ESPN

Lane Johnson returning to Philadelphia Eagles after two-week absence to address mental health

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is returning to the team after a two-week absence to address his mental health. "I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks," he wrote on social media. "I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles RT Lane Johnson to rejoin team

Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3, Lane Johnson's name unexpectedly showed up on the team's pregame inactive list, with "personal matter" as the only explanation given. The team declined to comment on Johnson's absence, other then to wish him well. On Monday morning,...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles practice report: Lane Johnson limited, Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to take away Jalen Hurts’ ‘superpower,’ roster moves (UPDATE)

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will remain patient with right tackle Lane Johnson as he returns from a two-week absence due to his struggles with mental health. According to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Johnson will be limited in practice on Wednesday as he looks to work his way back into the lineup. Sirianni wouldn’t reveal whether or not Johnson will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

With Lane Johnson’s return, should Eagles move Andre Dillard ahead of trade deadline?

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Eagles have a young, notable trade chip on their hands in former first-round pick Andre Dillard. As Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson makes his way back into the lineup after missing three games due to a personal matter, the Eagles have a surplus of talent at offensive tackle, with recently paid left tackle Jordan Mailata moving back to his natural position. Mailata will start at left tackle and Johnson will return to the right tackle spot, which will send Dillard — who has started the past four games at left tackle — back to the bench.
NFL
EagleMaven

Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert Set to Play Against Raiders in Las Vegas

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to start Sunday in Las Vegas after pressing pause on his season to deal with anxiety and depression issues. Johnson was forced to leave the Eagles hours before the Oct. 3 loss to the Kansas City and subsequently missed games at Carolina and against Tampa Bay before rejoining the team earlier this week and hitting the practice field Wednesday on a limited basis.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles practice report: Latest on Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert weighs in on new opportunity, more

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles’ right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Johnson returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity and was a full participant on Thursday. The former Pro Bowl lineman missed the Eagles’ past three games as he dealt with mental health issues.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
592
Followers
673
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy