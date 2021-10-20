CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil Up on EIA Report

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil reversed its early course to settle higher after an EIA report showed a decline in US crude inventories. Oil hit a fresh high after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected drop in crude stockpiles, allaying concerns that higher prices would blunt demand. Futures in New York rose...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

WIBC.com

Why November 4 is An Important Date For the Future of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–When it comes to the direction of gas prices, November 4th is an important date on the calendar. That is the next time OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meets to discuss future oil production. OPEC decided to not increase production anymore quickly three weeks ago, which has made...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rigzone.com

Oil Continues Rise With Cushing Supply In Focus

Oil up as bullish fundamentals remain and traders expect more supply depletion at Cushing storage facility. Oil rose with traders awaiting U.S. supply data that will show whether inventories tightened further at the Cushing, Oklahoma, crude storage hub. U.S. crude futures rose 1.1% on Tuesday, holding at the highest since...
CUSHING, OK
Reuters

Oil drops more than 1% as U.S. stockpiles rise sharply

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further. The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Energy Squeeze Will Trigger Unrest

BlackRock Inc's chairman said there's a high probability of oil soon reaching $100 a barrel. Blackstone Inc. co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said the world is facing energy shortages so severe they could cause social unrest. “We’re going to end up with a real shortage of energy,” he said at a conference...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Cheniere Strikes LNG Deal with Glencore

Glencore has agreed to purchase approximately 0.8 million tons per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 13 years. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: LNG) has announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing LLC, has entered into a binding liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Glencore plc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Increased By 4.27 million Barrels Last Week: EIA

Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles increased by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 4.267 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 1.914 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil ,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Gas Prices Across Colorado Trending Higher Than U.S. Average

DENVER (CBS4)– Gas prices continue to rise across the nation and in the state. According to AAA Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.51 for regular fuel, while the national average is $3.39. (credit: CBS) “The prices softened as we anticipated they would from the summer driving season,” explained Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado. “They’ve softened as we switched over to the winter blend, but they haven’t softened to the degree we would normally see at this time of year.” Data shows that gas now costs $1.22 per gallon more than it did a year ago. However,...
COLORADO STATE
Country
China
Houston Chronicle

Aramco warns world's spare oil supplies are falling rapidly

Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production. It’s a “huge concern,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in an interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. “The spare capacity is shrinking.”. His comments come with crude prices having soared...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
WANE-TV

GasBuddy: Prices at pump continue to rise, but relief could be in sight

(GasBuddy) The nation’s average gas price has increased 3.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.36 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 cents from a month ago and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.58 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

DOE/EIA diesel price now up 30 cents in a month

With the latest increase in the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price, the benchmark used for fuel surcharges has tacked on more than 30 cents per gallon in just four weeks. The increase of 4.2 cents per gallon, bringing the price to $3.713 a gallon, would...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil in wait-and-see mode, gold moves up

Oil markets probed the upside overnight, helped along by another large spike in natural gas prices. However, oil lacked the momentum to maintain those intra-day highs as the US dollar started strengthening. With a lack of new headline drivers to sustain the moves. Brent crude finished 0.28% higher at USD 85.95 and WTI finished 0.50% lower at USD 83.75 a barrel, having traded as high at USD 85.35 intra-day. Asia has adopted a wait-and-see approach this morning, possibly on China nerves, leaving both contracts almost unchanged.
TRAFFIC
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Saudi to Use $110B Gas Field for Blue Hydrogen

A large portion of gas from the $110 billion Jafurah development will be used for blue hydrogen. Saudi Arabia said it would use one of the world’s biggest natural-gas projects to make blue hydrogen, as the kingdom steps up efforts to export a fuel seen as crucial to the green-energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC

