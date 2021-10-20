Get Your Tickets: 38 Special To Perform In Lake Charles This Weekend

We have your chance to score a pair of tickets to the biggest Halloween party in SWLA all this week on your drive home. We want to send you and a guest to attend L'Auberge's Spooky Island Halloween Party. They're holding a Halloween costume contest with over $15,000 in cash prizes and the first place winner takes home $10,000. If you've never been to one of these costume contests, then you have to go. The last one I went to, a guy was riding an eight foot tall dragon that spit fire. Yep, it's that kind of next level stuff at these contests, people really take it seriously.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO