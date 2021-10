The Dead By Daylight character model for Pinhead has been licensed as an NFT and the game's fanbase isn't all too pleased about it. As reported by PC Gamer, fans will now be able to purchase an NFT of the Pinhead character model from Dead By Daylight. The sale of the NFT comes from the company Boss Protocol who, as part of an FAQ, states that it has "the official license to create NFTs based on Hellraiser using the in-game models that were created for Dead by Daylight."

