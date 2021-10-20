Idaho Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Drought Eligible for Tax Break to Replace Animals

GRANDVIEW, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are investigating four poaching cases where mule deer were shot and left to waste earlier this month in Owyhee County. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers have asked the public for help in solving each case. All four deer, three bucks and one doe, were shot and left to rot, without any piece of the carcass taken. One of the mule deer had an Idaho Fish and Game monitoring collar on it. Two of the buck were mature two-point animals that could have been legally harvested in November, according to conservation officers. The collared buck was found October 10, near Turntable Mountain. Another buck was found on Mudflat Road on private property in a field. Another buck was found near Deer Creek on Flint Creek Road left to waste on opening day of deer season. Idaho Fish and Game said a dark blue Dodge diesel pickup, 97 to 2002 model year, was seen in the area with three people inside who may be connected to this case. A doe was located in the Bill DeAlder Draw near Mud Flat Road. If you have any information you can contact regional Idaho Fish and Game at 208-465-8465, Or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, to leave a tip.

OWYHEE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO