LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning. In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO