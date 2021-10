SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University head women's soccer coach Kwame Lloyd announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Women's Soccer Fall Clinic will be held on Sunday, October 24 at the SU Soccer Complex. The clinic is open to high school students ages 15-18. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on October 24 with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. The clinic features morning technical and tactical sessions, a break to explore Salisbury's campus or grab lunch and an afternoon session with scrimmages to conclude the clinic. Clinic attendees must bring cleats, flats (in case of inclement weather), shin guards, warm clothing, a water bottle, and lunch.

