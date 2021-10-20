CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

By By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months. The company reported operating earnings of $2.1 billion, up 30%...

OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
Reuters

Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The surge in Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.
Elon Musk
Robb Report

Forget Tesla. SpaceX Is Expected to Become Even More Valuable, According to Morgan Stanley

Despite news of Tesla’s $1 trillion valuation, another of Elon Musk’s businesses is expected to grow even larger in the coming years. SpaceX, which has made news recently with its Inspiration4 and Crew-2 missions, is expected to become the long-term darling of investors. “From our investor conversations, the sentiment on SpaceX has increased substantially along with the company’s valuation in the private market,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote recently in a report. “The majority of our clients (by survey and client discussions) believe SpaceX could ultimately command a higher valuation and significance than even Tesla.” While Tesla gained headlines Monday for...
The Independent

Tesla becomes first car maker to surpass $1 trillion market value

Tesla’s market value surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time after American car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 cars with the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.The EV company’s stocks rose by over 12 per cent on Monday, making Tesla the fifth US firm, and the first automobile company to reach the milestone of $1 trillion market value.Tesla is also the second-fastest company to cross the milestone, only preceded by Facebook, reaching it in just over 11 years since its listing in 2010.The company is currently worth more than the combined market value of the largest...
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
KIMT

Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion

Tesla just became the sixth company in US history to be worth $1 trillion. Shares popped more than 12% Monday to close at about $1,025, boosted by two spots of good news: Hertz announced a record order of 100,000 Teslas for its fleet, and influential Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas recently raised his price target on Tesla to $1,200 a share.
TechCrunch

Trillion-dollar Tesla

Hark, all ye who pay attention to the stock market, for Elon Musk’s wheels-focused company broached the $1 trillion market cap threshold today. Yeah, it finally happened, so the Equity team quickly scrambled for the microphones. Chris put together the show, allowing Alex and Kirsten to dive into the matter. Kirsten, in case you aren’t familiar with her, is TechCrunch’s transportation editor — her crew handles everything that moves under its own power. She’s tremendous.
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
KIMT

Wall Street's $1 trillion club is growing. Don't pop the champagne

The exclusive group of American companies worth more than $1 trillion just added another member. What's happening: Shares of Tesla rallied more than 12% Monday to nearly $1,025 after Hertz announced that it had locked in a record order of 100,000 of the company's electric cars for its fleet. It's...
raleighnews.net

Tesla reports record Q3 profit of $1.62 billion

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. Company executives attributed...
