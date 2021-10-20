CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black borrowers liken student loan debt to 'Jim Crow' saying it deepens racial inequality, new study finds

By By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack borrowers say policymakers have ignored the racial and economic evidence of inequality in student loan debt with the majority insisting that canceling all student debt is the best solution to the crisis, according to a new report released Wednesday by The Education Trust. The report, which focuses on...

