You have probably seen a Purple Heart ceremony before. A president bestowing the honor unto an American soldier injured or killed in action that showed extreme bravery. It is the ultimate honor. Well here in Iowa, we also have such an honor for our men and women who serve in law enforcement. In 2013 the Iowa State Police Association voted to adopt the Law Enforcement Purple Heart Medal. It too would be given out to officers who were severely wounded or killed in the line of duty as a result of a combat incident. A Linn County Sheriff deputy was given that very award yesterday.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO