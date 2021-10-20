CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP abortion bills move forward again despite likely vetoes from Gov. Tony Evers

By Laurel White Wisconsin Public Radio
APG of Wisconsin
 6 days ago

The Republican-controlled state Senate voted today to approve several...

www.apg-wi.com

Urban Milwaukee

Supervisor Martin Urges Governor Evers to Veto GOP Child Labor Legislation

MILWAUKEE – County Supervisor Felesia A. Martin today urged Governor Tony Evers to veto legislation introduced by Wisconsin GOP State Senators that would allow 14 and 15-year-olds to work far outside the hours regulated under federal child labor laws. “This is a rollback to a time without child labor laws,”...
MILWAUKEE, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Redistricting plan would increase GOP chances in Wisconsin's most competitive congressional district

Wisconsin’s most competitive congressional district would be easier for Republicans to win under a political redistricting plan unveiled last week by GOP lawmakers. The plan would also add to Republicans’ advantage in state Senate districts outside Milwaukee, according to redistricting analysts. Republicans already hold a 21-12 majority in the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Evers: Republicans must try again with new political map

(The Center Square) – The latest version of Wisconsin’s new political map will not become law if Gov. Tony Evers has anything to do with it. The governor on Thursday told Republican lawmakers that he will not sign the map they unveiled on Wednesday. “If Republicans want to get serious...
POLITICS
APG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Senate approves GOP-backed abortion bills

MADISON — The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday approved a package of Republican-authored bills designed to discourage abortion in the state. Republicans control the Senate and passed all four bills without any votes from a single Democrat.
MADISON, WI
State
Wisconsin State
newsitem.com

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer vetoes GOP election-reform bills

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two GOP elections bills on Friday. The first-term Democrat has said she would reject any bills that she perceives as suppressing voting rights. Senate Bill (SB) 280 aimed to require the Board of State Canvassers to complete the canvass of an initiative...
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

House GOP fails to move its COVID-19 vaccine mandate bill forward again

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in as many weeks, Ohio House Republicans failed to move a bill forward they introduced that would have banned any entity from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. The GOP has been split between giving Ohioans medical freedom versus allowing businesses to run free of government interference.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Tribune

Wisconsin Assembly approves anti-abortion measures that appear destined for Gov. Evers vetoes

MADISON – Assembly Republicans sent a slate of anti-abortion bills Wednesday to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that have been vetoed before and will probably be vetoed again. The Assembly also overwhelmingly approved legislation that would allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control. Whether that measure can get through the Republican-controlled Senate remains unclear.
MADISON, WI
Person
Tony Evers
wymt.com

Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after Governor Beshear announced a plan to adopt a bonus for essential workers, it’s hit a roadblock as state Republican leaders have decided not to join a working group to establish who would qualify for the extra cash. “We openly said, ‘let’s form a...
FRANKFORT, KY
upnorthnewswi.com

Proposed GOP Maps Would End Evers’ Ability to Veto Any of Their Bills

Gov. Evers: “Republicans will have to do better than this if they expect me to sign either of these bills—they need to go back to the drawing board.”. When Republican leaders in the state Legislature proclaimed that they wanted to make minimal changes to district maps to lock in their gerrymander, they meant it.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Funding in Spending Bill Picks Fight With Manchin, GOP

Senate Democratic leaders are proposing to end the long-time prohibition on federal funds to support abortion services, setting up a fight with Republicans and a key member of their own party over fiscal year 2022 spending. The head of the Senate Appropriations Committee unveiled a $220.8 billion spending bill for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Vetoes#Abortion#Bills#Gop#Republican#Senate#Democratic#Planned Parenthood
Fox News

Whitmer vetoes election bills Michigan GOP says will restore faith in elections

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two Republican-backed election bills, arguing they "fail to advance" secure elections. "How do we provide safe and secure elections in our state if the governor can’t even agree that we should be ensuring dead people aren’t on our voting rolls?" a sponsor of one the bills, Republican state Sen. Michael MacDonald, said in a statement following Whitmer's vetoes on Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Telegram

Lenawee County legislators vote for election bills that are likely to be vetoed

LANSING — Lenawee County's state representatives this week voted in support of more election bills that are likely to be vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Thursday approved tougher voter ID requirements and a ban against mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications. The votes finalized legislation that earlier passed the state Senate, where state Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida, voted for them.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

House adopts voter ID bills, sends it to Whitmer for likely veto

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— The GOP-led state House gave final approval Thursday to a bill that would require people to show a photo I-D to vote, sending it to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a near-certain veto. Democrats opposed the bill as an unnecessary obstacle to voting and would actually discourage participation...
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
davisvanguard.org

CAIR-CA Voices Deep Disappointment of Gov’s Veto of Bill that Would Have Established California Commission on Human Rights

SACRAMENTO, CA – The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) has voiced their disappointment in Governor Newsom’s veto of bill AB 412, which would have created the California Commission on Human Rights. On Feb. 3, Assembly Member Eloise Reyes introduced AB 412 to add and repeal Chapter 2.1 of Division...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

