Idaho Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Drought Eligible for Tax Break to Replace Animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is here, the $1 million Idaho Lottery raffle ticket sale. The Idaho Lottery announced the popular lottery played every fall for the last 15 years that has created 15 millionaires is now available for purchase at $10 a ticket. The Idaho Lottery opened up sales of the raffle tickets, but only 250,000 of the tickets are available and once they are sold out no more will be available. Last year, 2020, the game sold out in just 45 days. According to the Idaho Lottery, the sell-out was the second-fastest since the raffle began. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fourteen years. Now in its fifteen-year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” There are 15,000 other prizes to be won if a player doesn't get the top $1 million prize. Winning prizes range from $15 to $10,000. If the $1 million Raffle doesn't sell out early, sales will continue to December 28, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced the next day.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO