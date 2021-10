Here’s how to make a James Bond film: First, you must find yourself a suave superspy. Then, you can determine your source of evil. This individual is important because they will be the source of all of the spy’s problems, forcing him on a quest to put an end to their devious plans. As a result, they will encounter numerous inevitable confrontations with evil and its henchmen, which eventually lead him to their final destination. With these confrontations comes impossible escapes from death, leaving the viewer wondering how he was able to survive. And, of course, the overarching theme of seduction.

