The Portland Trail Blazers face the Los Angeles Clippers on a down-and-back road trip following an electric win over the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers are missing Norman Powell, who is out with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee after leaving the Suns’ game in the first half. Expect younger players to step up in his absence, and look for CJ McCollum to ride the hot hand like he did against the Suns.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO