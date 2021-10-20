Congressman Feenstra Announces Re-Election Campaign

(KNSI) — Republican gubernatorial candidates are reacting to Governor Tim Walz’s official announcement of his re-election campaign Tuesday. Senator Paul Gazelka released a statement saying the governor’s policies have been “disastrous” for Minnesota said he has “consistently shown weakness and hesitation in the face of lawlessness and rising crime.” Gazelka also called out Walz for how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying he has failed to protect the elderly while “seriously damaging our economy and society with his overreach.”

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO