Congressman Feenstra Announces Re-Election Campaign

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Hull, IA) — Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra is running for re-election in 2022. The freshman Republican from Hull was just elected to the former seat of Representative Steve King 11 months ago. Feenstra officially announced today (Wednesday) that he will seek a second term in the GOP-leaning district in northwest Iowa. Feenstra served three terms in the Iowa Senate before leaving for the U-S House. He topped Democrat J-D Scholten last November.

