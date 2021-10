The soil beneath our feet has the power to be one of the greatest solutions to climate change, and local farmers in Colorado are harnessing it. That’s right, the earth’s soil currently holds 2,500 gigatons of carbon , which is three times the amount that is in the atmosphere. However, conventional agriculture methods deplete the soil of the nutrients needed to sequester carbon, leading to a net release of carbon into the atmosphere. This is because conventional agriculture relies on pesticides, fertilizers, tilling and monocrops that degrade the soil and reduce its ability to hold carbon.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO