The current lowdown on the Adapted Screenplay category will sound very familiar to a number of other races this awards season. There are just one or two likely locks for a nomination (in this case, Jane Campion‘s adaptation of Thomas Savage‘s novel, “The Power of the Dog”) and a slew of other films arguably in the mix. For 2022, screenplays for “CODA,” “House of Gucci,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “The Lost Daughter” and/or “Passing” could all rise through ranks. Or, adaptations of “Cyrano,” “Dune” or “West Side Story” could surprise. But, frankly, we’ve got a long way to go before this one sorts itself out. [Posted Oct. 21]

