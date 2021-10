Michael Wyers of Brookwood, Alabama said in a social media post that he’s had enough. He’s tired of the object in the night sky, a drone, hovering over his property. The mystery drone reportedly hovers over other people’s property too. Michael is certain he’s not the only Brookwood resident seeing the mystery drone. Michael says it appears the drone is checking out private property or something. In Brookwood Alabama. Michael Wyers is requesting that if you know anything about this drone and its mission, or if you have the resources to look into this, please take action.

BROOKWOOD, AL ・ 16 DAYS AGO