Soccer

Lazio suspends eagle trainer after fascist salute at stadium

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
ROME (AP) — Lazio suspended eagle trainer Juan Bernabè on Wednesday after he was filmed making a fascist salute in front of fans.

Bernabè has been the falconer and the trainer of Lazio’s eagle mascot Olympia since 2010.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed Bernabè holding Olympia and making the fascist salute while chanting “Duce, Duce” along with the Lazio fans after the team’s victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

“Duce” was the nickname for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

“Having learnt of the existence of the video which shows Juan Bernabè (not an employee of Lazio but a worker for an external company) behaving in a way that offends the club, the fans and the values to which the community aspires, action has been taken with the company for the immediate suspension of the person concerned from the service and for the possible termination of existing contracts,” Lazio said in a statement.

Lazio fans have had a troubled history of racism and fascism and the club has long tried to crack down on the problem.

The club said in the statement that it had sent out a letter just last week to all its suppliers reminding them of the code of ethics.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

ESPN

Barcelona woe continues as Radamel Falcao leads Rayo to 1-0 win

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back defeats in LaLiga as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The defeat -- Barca's third of the season -- comes just days after coach Ronald Koeman's side were beaten 2-1 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday. - Stream ESPN...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Paul Pogba stalls contract talks after Liverpool drubbing

What the papers sayPaul Pogba has stalled contract talks with Manchester United following the club’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool the Sun reports. The midfielder, who was sent off in the defeat, is believed to have since shelved negotiations for a new deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer.Staying with United, the paper also says club bosses have drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential replacements for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag have all been identified as possible candidates to fill the role if the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

France footballer Hernandez avoids jail as Madrid court accepts appeal

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not go to a Spanish jail for violating a restraining order in 2017 after a Madrid court on Wednesday accepted an appeal by the French player.  The court said Wednesday it had accepted Hernandez's appeal based on his current family situation and the low probability that he would commit a crime again.
SOCCER
