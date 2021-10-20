Why ‘Borealis’ (Steam gaming for Chromebooks) may still arrive in 2021

Wireless Networking Bluetooth, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) It's amazing what a difference a—well, a complete overhaul of everything under the hood makes. On Lenovo.com at this writing, a configuration of the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is $337.49 with a sad Intel Celeron CPU, sadder 4GB of memory, and saddest 32GB of eMMC flash storage. At Costco, our test unit is $549.99 with an 11th Generation Core i3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB NVMe solid-state drive, and it's one of the nicest Chromebooks we've encountered. (It was even nicer when Costco took $100 off as we started this review, but unfortunately the sale has ended.) Only a ho-hum display panel keeps it from a Editors' Choice recommendation; you still might want to leverage that price-club membership if that sale drops again.
