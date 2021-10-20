CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Apex Legends' asks players to stop dancing — or the game will die

By Steven T. Wright
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

When you have an issue with a teammate in a multiplayer game, asking them nicely to stop usually isn't a productive course of action. Yet that's exactly what Apex Legends developer Respawn has asked its playerbase to do, thanks to a bizarre issue with the game's "epic"-tier poses causing the game...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

