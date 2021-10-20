Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich to file lawsuit against school for illegal termination
Nick Rolovich isn’t taking his firing from Washington State University lightly. In fact, he’s taking it to court. Rolovich’s attorney announced Wednesday that the coach planned to take legal action against the school, saying that Rolovich would be suing the university for illegal termination partially because of “discriminatory and vindictive behavior”...www.northwestgeorgianews.com
