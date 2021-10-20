S&P 500’s Rally – Record Breaking Advance Or Bull Trap?

While impressive third-quarter corporate earnings reports and declining jobless claims have been pushing the stock market higher, the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, supply chain issues, and rising inflation are raising concerns about a potential market correction in the near term. Against this backdrop, we think buying and holding fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) could help dodge short-term market fluctuations and generate solid long-term returns. Let’s discuss.Solid third-quarter earnings reported by mega-cap companies have driven the major benchmark indexes to fresh highs lately. The Dow Jones rose for the third straight day to hit a new high on October 26. Also that day, the S&P 500 hit a fresh high. Roughly 38% of the S&P 500 members have so far reported third-quarter earnings. Of these companies, 83% have surpassed consensus EPS estimates, while 79% have beaten revenue estimates.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO