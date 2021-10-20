Nienhuis Skate Park officially re-opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 26

The City of Broken Arrow will officially re-open Nienhuis Skate Park, 3201 N. 9th St., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10:15 a.m.

The City and Action Sports Design collaborated with local skaters through surveys and public forums for its design that is street heavy with a small pump track extension.

The 16,717 square feet addition brings the park’s ridable surface size to 30,452 square feet and combines a street and plaza style design with the existing bowl and ramp style park. Nienhuis Skate Park had been closed for rehabilitation and construction of the addition since late May.

“This is such a great day for our City! We know that skate parks are an important element in helping build and sustain a healthy community,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. “They serve as a gathering place for enthusiastic athletes, both young and old, to meet and to share experiences. There’s no doubt in my mind that our facility will be fully utilized.”

City of Broken Arrow residents voted to expand the skate park, that was originally built in 2007, as a part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond package. Magnum Construction served as the general contractor and Hunger Skateparks served as the sub-contractor for specialty work at a total project cost of $758,400.

Nienhuis Skate Park is a concrete skate park and one of the most popular recreational spots in Broken Arrow and is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, 365 days a year.