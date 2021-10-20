CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Nienhuis Skate Park officially re-opens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 26

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 7 days ago

The City of Broken Arrow will officially re-open Nienhuis Skate Park, 3201 N. 9th St., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10:15 a.m.

The City and Action Sports Design collaborated with local skaters through surveys and public forums for its design that is street heavy with a small pump track extension.

The 16,717 square feet addition brings the park’s ridable surface size to 30,452 square feet and combines a street and plaza style design with the existing bowl and ramp style park. Nienhuis Skate Park had been closed for rehabilitation and construction of the addition since late May.

“This is such a great day for our City! We know that skate parks are an important element in helping build and sustain a healthy community,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. “They serve as a gathering place for enthusiastic athletes, both young and old, to meet and to share experiences. There’s no doubt in my mind that our facility will be fully utilized.”

City of Broken Arrow residents voted to expand the skate park, that was originally built in 2007, as a part of the 2018 General Obligation Bond package. Magnum Construction served as the general contractor and Hunger Skateparks served as the sub-contractor for specialty work at a total project cost of $758,400.

Nienhuis Skate Park is a concrete skate park and one of the most popular recreational spots in Broken Arrow and is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7ary_0cXSZG4V00

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Broken Arrow, OK
Lifestyle
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
CBS News

A judge said the people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can be called "rioters," "looters" and "arsonists" at trial – but not "victims." Here's why.

A Wisconsin judge presiding over the upcoming trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has ruled that prosecutors cannot refer to the three people shot by the teenager last summer as "victims," but the defense may refer to them as "arsonists," "looters," or "rioters," if in fact, they participated in those activities. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Authorities recover bullet believed to have been fired by Alec Baldwin from film director's shoulder

Authorities in New Mexico said Wednesday they have recovered a bullet believed to have been fired from the gun used by Alec Baldwin in last week's fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." The announcement comes six days after the actor fired a gun that was thought to be safe while rehearsing a scene last Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Parks#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Magnum Construction#Hunger Skateparks
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

74
Followers
210
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

Comments / 0

Community Policy