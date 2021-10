Every year, Penn State football’s first loss of the season is always an emotional one. Saturday’s defeat to No. 3 Iowa was no different. The Nittany Lions were cruising and riding high until Sean Clifford exited the game late in the second quarter due to an undisclosed injury. The offense ran out of rhythm, and injuries plagued the team as it suffered its first loss of the season in a game that Penn State, arguably, should have won.

