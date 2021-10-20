Ratings: “Jeopardy!” Soared Back to High Ratings During Matt Amodio’s Final Week of Winning

While is no longer the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion, Matt Amodio will remain a public figure for the foreseeable future. Much like previous “Jeopardy!” record breakers Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, Amodio is now a celebrity. After dominating his competition match after match, the young doctorate student will have the limelight behind him. Also much like Jennings and Holzhauer, people are going to be paying very close attention to his social media musings. It comes with the territory of being one of the best “Jeopardy!” contestants of all time. There is no telling how many new Twitter follows he picked during his historic run and he probably has a few more Facebook friends as well. It all seems to suit the modest Amodio, who keeps his ego in check — if he even has one. His humble approach to the “Jeopardy!” game is a big reason he was able to win over the enormous fan base of the show.

