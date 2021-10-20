City Council Highlights Oct. 19, 2021

Communications Manager Aaron McColloch brings you the latest edition of City Council Highlights!

Watch it on YouTube.

Consent Agenda

The Council approved consulting services with Holloway, Updike and Bellen for Albany Street Improvements from 9th Street to 23rd Street. As part of a federally funded program, the original plans needed to be revised to meet Oklahoma Department of Transportation requirements, and other revisions requested by the City. The Cost of the finalized construction documents is $33,500 and will be paid with 2014 GO Bond and Federal Transportation Funds. We’re another step closer to upgrading the street in front of the high school and Creekwood Elementary.

The Council also approved the agreement with GH2 Architects for the Gateways signage project. Locations have been identified to beautify the entryways into Broken Arrow. The signage will enhance the visual appeal entering our city while also creating a sense of place. The project includes an iconic structure as well as primary, secondary, and tertiary signs. The signs will be placed at locations based on the amount of traffic in that particular area. The total cost of the designs and master plan of the locations is $62,550 and paid for with Sales Tax Capital Improvements funds.

Presentations

Former Council member Craig Thurmond was recognized with a 20-year service pin. During this tenure, he served as Mayor, Vice Mayor and on more than 18 non-profit councils, boards, and committees. He also served as an advisor of the Broken Arrow Youth City Council, received the 2015 and 2016 Elected Official of the Year award given by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, and the 2016 Mayor of the Year Award given by the Oklahoma Conference of Mayors. Congratulations and thank you for your service and dedication to the City of Broken Arrow!

Also in Presentations, several proclamations were read that recognized, the month of October 20-21 as National Colonial Heritage Month, Manufacturing Month, and Community Planning Month. Additionally, November 1, 20-21 was proclaimed Extra Mile Day.

The next council meeting will be held on Nov. 2.