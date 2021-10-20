CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big heart instead of a big smile

Colorado County Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever wonder how a newscaster can deliver the most horrific...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

For those of you with a big heart, this job is for you!

For those of you with a big heart and want a job that really makes a difference, this may be for you. RISE Services is a non-profit, human-services organization that supports people with developmental challenges. Their Opportunity Center in Draper helps their members learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning...
DRAPER, UT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Need Chicken? You Can Get A Free Twenty Pound Box This Weekend

One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC Los Angeles

Bowie, a Golden Raccoon, Is Winning Hearts in Big Bear

Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 747 Clubview Drive in Big Bear. Bowie, in need of care, arrived at the rehabilitation facility some time ago. Unable to return to the wild, the critter now lives among several other raccoons. If you're a peak-seeking person, the kind of soul that finds...
BIG BEAR, CA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Big Brothers/Big Sisters on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Big Brothers/Big Sisters gears up for a big new year. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew with Big Brothers/Big Sisters said Big Brothers/Big Sisters is entering into its new fiscal year with Bowl for Kid's Sake and the BIG Event (we hear it has an 80's theme) already on calandar with more on the way.
ADVOCACY
Upworthy

Artist beautifully illustrates the transformative power of turning toward fear

When my oldest daughter was in the deepest throes of a clinical phobia, her fear overtook everything. She practically became a hermit at 16, afraid to go anywhere. Thankfully, we found an excellent therapist who taught her how to tame her fear, to gently manage it, to approach it in such a way that allowed it to dissipate instead of continuing to dominate her every thought.
MENTAL HEALTH
Colorado County Citizen

Sweet treats at OST Creamery

Columbus Chamber of Commerce directors and well wishers hungry for ice cream were on hand Friday, Oct. 22 for Columbus Chamber member OST Creamery’s ribbon cutting. From left: Carrie Foster, Hugo Salguero, Tom Vining (seated), owners parents Lynda and David Konarik, Gayle Wellborn, owner Steven Konarik, Crystal Barrow, Billy Kahn, Adrianna Evans, Zach Venghaus, Janet Hollmann and Carrie McRee. Courtesy | Banner Press, Ramona Ferguson.
COLUMBUS, TX
newschain

First grey seal pups of the season born at large colony

The first grey seal pups of the season have been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk, with volunteer wardens in place to help keep them safe. Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals said the pupping season begins gradually but by mid-November they “start popping out all over the place” with hundreds of pups on the sand.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy