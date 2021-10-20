Big heart instead of a big smile

Since he was just a toddler, Danny has loved anything that uses a remote control. Danny was born with a brain bleed and a genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome. He can’t hear, speak, or walk, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a bit of a local celebrity in his hometown.
A five-year-old girl with a life-threatening heart condition is all smiles after battling back to start school and welcome her new baby brother. The parents of Amelia Thompson, from Oswestry, told of their fears after their daughter was born with a serious heart condition and Down's syndrome. The youngster has...
For those of you with a big heart and want a job that really makes a difference, this may be for you. RISE Services is a non-profit, human-services organization that supports people with developmental challenges. Their Opportunity Center in Draper helps their members learn life skills like cooking, house cleaning...
One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
Weddings come with a whole host of traditions to follow and break to create a ceremony that is truly memorable. One wedding might have been a little too memorable, though, as a Twitter user discovered on his and his bride‘s special day, when the women in his family attended, each wearing a white dress.
A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
This year for Breast Cancer Awareness Month BET.com interviewed three women about their diagnosis and subsequent treatment. This is Erika Wimms' story. Thelma P. Brown and Kamesha Miles' stories are equally inspiring. Fourteen years ago, I was walking down the school hallway where I taught and felt a sharp pain...
A baked beans fan says he may never be able to eat his favorite food again – after he found an “eye” in his can. Martin Ford, 54, opened up the Branston Baked Beans for his dinner after a busy day working on a construction site. He had bought the...
At 47, Joe Kavaluskis lost his nine-year battle with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, on January 8, 2020, leaving behind a wife and two sons. But that didn't stop him from fulfilling one of his son's dreams a week later on his 13th birthday.
CLEVELAND (WJW)- Are they mere coincidences or signs from Heaven? Statistically, most Americans believe in a higher power, but some actually claim to have received messages or signs from heaven after a loved one has passed away. The most commonly reported “sign” is a red cardinal appearing or visiting the person soon after the death […]
Big Bear Alpine Zoo is at 747 Clubview Drive in Big Bear. Bowie, in need of care, arrived at the rehabilitation facility some time ago. Unable to return to the wild, the critter now lives among several other raccoons. If you're a peak-seeking person, the kind of soul that finds...
Big Brothers/Big Sisters gears up for a big new year. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew with Big Brothers/Big Sisters said Big Brothers/Big Sisters is entering into its new fiscal year with Bowl for Kid's Sake and the BIG Event (we hear it has an 80's theme) already on calandar with more on the way.
When my oldest daughter was in the deepest throes of a clinical phobia, her fear overtook everything. She practically became a hermit at 16, afraid to go anywhere. Thankfully, we found an excellent therapist who taught her how to tame her fear, to gently manage it, to approach it in such a way that allowed it to dissipate instead of continuing to dominate her every thought.
Columbus Chamber of Commerce directors and well wishers hungry for ice cream were on hand Friday, Oct. 22 for Columbus Chamber member OST Creamery’s ribbon cutting. From left: Carrie Foster, Hugo Salguero, Tom Vining (seated), owners parents Lynda and David Konarik, Gayle Wellborn, owner Steven Konarik, Crystal Barrow, Billy Kahn, Adrianna Evans, Zach Venghaus, Janet Hollmann and Carrie McRee. Courtesy | Banner Press, Ramona Ferguson.
The first grey seal pups of the season have been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk, with volunteer wardens in place to help keep them safe. Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals said the pupping season begins gradually but by mid-November they “start popping out all over the place” with hundreds of pups on the sand.
