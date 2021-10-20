CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Why more white parents should be talking with their kids about racism

kcur.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren recognize and experience race at a young age and family is often the starting place where they learn racism or the tools to combat it. The dinner table, a common place where racism is heard, is an...

www.kcur.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Parents say Black students were beaten and spit on by white classmates

A group of parents is suing a Minnesota school system alleging that their Black children faced racist bullying and discrimination from students and staff, including racist slurs and physical attacks. One teacher allegedly cut off a student’s dreadlock and threw it in the trash, the parents say. Kali Proctor, Katelyn...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Racism#Race#White Silence#Ph D#Drake University
msmagazine.com

Anti-Racism Should Be Taught to Students—And Their Parents: “This Is About the Future of Our Schools”

We solve problems by having honest and courageous conversations. Banning conversations about racism in the schools—aside from being a form of censorship—does not allow these conversations to happen. “Journey to Justice: A Critical Race Theory Primer” is a joint initiative between Ms. magazine, the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA) and...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Why you should teach your kids about different religions

Growing up in a household where Christianity and abuse coexisted has led to a negative knee-jerk reaction to religion on my part. It’s also why I’ve raised my children without any sort of religious affiliation. So when my teenage son innocently asked me about God the other day and told me that he believed there must be some higher power, I sort of lost my cool, then instantly regretted my behavior.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
HuffingtonPost

What Every Parent Needs To Know About Kids And Suicidal Thoughts

The United States’ top experts in pediatric health say the mental health crisis among children has become a national emergency. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association issued a joint statement this week to warn of “soaring rates of mental health challenges” among children, teens and their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, worsening a crisis that had already existed.
KIDS
Washington Times-Herald

Parents Talk Back: WHY BAND PARENTS ARE THE BEST PARENTS

I don’t believe in competitive parenting, but I can spot an ace when I see it. Two years ago, our family was initiated into the world of the high school marching band. Neither my husband nor I had participated in this activity as high schoolers. I had no idea of the customs and expectations of this subculture. Even some of the instruments were new to me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Matthew Koehler

Spanking Might Be More about Parental Emotions, Not Discipline

Corporal punishment is about satisfying your own anger and fear, not about teaching children. She was standing there slapping her arm with a look that said, “I’m hitting myself but it doesn’t hurt. See? See? See?!?” I was not amused. Then, as if on cue, she laid on the ground, face down and cried, fakely.
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: What are we teaching our children

The COVID pandemic has taught us that we need the best of each other to survive. As we learned in the past, change is hard but necessary for survival. Remember the resistance to seatbelts? Remember measles, mumps and polio before vaccinations?. Since COVID began, we have seen amazing acts of...
KIDS
FOX 11 and 41

How to talk with your kids about fentanyl

YAKIMA, WA – Fentanyl is a fast-growing concern in our community. The drug can easily be disguised in other medications and become deadly with just a small amount. Kids are 50 percent less likely to use drugs when parents talk with them about the risks, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
YAKIMA, WA
WRAL

Pediatricians beginning to see parents inquire about kids getting vaccinated

Pediatricians beginning to see parents inquire about kids getting vaccinated. Next week, kids as young as five could receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, an expert committee advised the Food and Drug Administration to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young children. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Sean Braswell.
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Sorority Suspended Over Racism Allegations as Members Drop Out

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.
COLLEGES
Michigan Capitol Confidential

'All White People Are Invested In And Collude With Racism,' Says Author of MEA Book Club Selection

The Michigan Education Association’s Center for Leadership & Learning Book Studies currently lists three book recommendations for participants to choose from: “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, “How to Be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi, and “Safe is Not Enough – Better Schools for LGBTQ Students” by Michael Sadowski. “White...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy